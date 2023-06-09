A Cambridge Springs business is on this year’s Ice Cream Trail.
The Sweet Anchor, 720 Venango Ave., is among the 42 creameries that make up “2023 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail.”
“We are so excited to be kicking off the sixth annual Ice Cream Trail, one of the sweetest parts of summer!” said Deputy Agriculture Secretary Fischer Lepore. “This year’s trail takes visitors across the commonwealth and is a truly delightful way to spend time with friends and family. We know Pennsylvanians and visitors alike will love the creameries featured on the trail.”
The trail is a partnership of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and its PA Preferred program, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Tourism Office, and the Center for Dairy Excellence. The trail offers a delicious way to support Pennsylvania’s more than 5,200 dairy farm families and the small businesses that source from them while offering a unique opportunity to explore the commonwealth by the scoop.
This year, trail-goers can plan their adventures and learn about participating creameries virtually at visitPA.com/scooped. The most dedicated dairy lovers can even earn a commemorative stainless-steel ice cream scooper by accruing 600 points on their digital passport. Each ice cream shop check-in is worth 100 points. Simply stop in at six shops, make your purchase, and receive a four-digit code to “check in” and accrue your points this summer.
Those who embark on the Ice Cream Trail are encouraged to share every sweet stop using the hashtag #PursueYourScoops on visitPA.com’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest social media pages.
