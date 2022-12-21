CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Those who own property in Cambridge Springs Borough will see a slight increase in their real-estate taxes in the coming year.
Cambridge Springs Borough Council, during council’s Monday meeting, adopted a 2023 budget that shows an increase of 0.5 mils.
The increase, which is to help pay general expenses, is expected to bring about $7,500 into the borough.
The general funds budget is balanced with expenditures and revenue each at $1,070,944.
The increase will bring the millage to 16 mills. Council approved the following levy of taxes: 14 mills for the general expenses, 1.5 mils for lighting and luminating streets and highways, and 0.5 mils for the capital reserve fund.
On the revenue side, the earned income tax is the highest source of income for the borough. The 1.9 percent tax, which is for borough residents, is expected to bring in $350,00 next year.
Real estate taxes are expected to generate $241,000 in revenue.
The water budget is also balanced with expenditures and revenue each at $464,392. Borough Council has approved a $1 increase in the base water rate per month. The increase will bring the base rate to $13 for the first 1,000 gallons of usage.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude said the borough does not plan on taking on any major projects or equipment purchases next year.
Council members unanimously passed ordinances to increase the water rate, levy taxes and adopt the budget.
Council members are Randy Gorske, Delores Hale, Jeremy Ball, Marci Dickson, Brian Harmon, Jennifer Howell and Larry Morrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.