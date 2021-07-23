CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — After being closed for more than a year, the bridge that carries Route 6 (Main Street) over French Creek in Cambridge Springs has finally reopened.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the reopening of the bridge on Thursday. The crossing was closed in November of 2019 due to structural issues.
Initially the bridge was scheduled to reopen in October of last year. However, PennDOT discovered more was needed in the dismantling and replacement of the bridge, leaving cars passing through Cambridge Springs stuck using a detour utilizing Grant and McClellan streets.
"When we started to tear down (the old bridge), we discovered additional work needed to be done," Jill Harry, press officer for PennDOT, told the Tribune in January. "We identified a need to do more work, and that added time to the project."
The original truss bridge was constructed in 1901 and was used by an estimated 6,200 vehicles a day, according to PennDOT. Replacement of the bridge was budgeted at $3.8 million, funded by the state.
The new crossing is a two-span concrete bridge.
Cambridge Springs Borough Manager Sandy Pude expressed elation at finally having the bridge reopened.
"Well of course we're excited about it, to say the least," she said. "The flow of traffic, I think, is going to be so much nicer through town rather than just going across the Grant Street bridge. We're very happy it's completed."
