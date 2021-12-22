CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Borough Council, during its Monday night meeting, wished good luck to one of its longtime council members.
Pat Mahon attended his last council meeting, as he did not opt for re-election in the May primary election.
Councilman Randy Gorske, who serves as borough mayor, thanked Mahon for giving his time to the community. Mahon served on council for seven years.
“We want to thank Pat for his years of service,” Gorske said.
Mahon said it’s been his pleasure.
“I appreciate that, and I appreciate everybody’s hard work,” Mahon said.
Jeremy Ball is expected to fill Mahon’s seat during the reorganization meeting, which is set for 8 p.m. Jan. 3. Ball won the open seat with write-in votes during the Nov. 2 general election.
Gorske did not file a petition to run for re-election in the primary election, but he also won with write-in votes. Gorske also will take a seat on the seven-member board during the reorganization meeting.
In other news, the borough is looking for someone to serve on its three-member planning commission.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude told council someone is needed to fill a seat vacated when former planning commission member Justin Gaines moved from the area.
The planning commission meets only when necessary. The person who fills the vacancy must be a borough resident.
A planning commission advises the county Department of Planning and Community Development and borough council of all plans related to development in the borough. A planning commission promotes public interest in and understanding of a Comprehensive Plan and community development and planning, according to the borough planning commission ordinance.
In other business, council approved a resolution to re-appoint Jodie Ellis to a five-year term on the Cambridge Area Joint Authority.
During her report, Pude said she expects to have a conference call with a representative of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation today to discuss what can be done with property near the Main Street Bridge at the site of the former Spring Inn.
“We’re asking PennDOT to turn that piece of property over to the borough,” Pude said.
In another matter, Pude has ordered three “No Dogs in Park” signs for Marcy Park. A sign will be placed on Church Street, Main Street and Venango Avenue near the park. As soon as the signs are in place, the dog waste station will be removed.
Council decided earlier this month to remove the waste station and not allow dogs in the park because their owners do not clean up after them, and the dogs’ urine ruins the grass.
Pude also said she has filed a claim with the insurance company of the owner of a vehicle that struck a fire hydrant on Venango Avenue during a crash in July. The crash caused $8,600 in damages, and a claim had not been filed.