CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Borough Council is looking to fill a vacant seat on the Cambridge Area Joint Authority (CAJA).
CAJA oversees the sewer operations in the borough and water and sewer in Cambridge Township. The authority is composed of three borough residents and two township residents, who each serve a five-year term.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude said, during council’s Monday night meeting, that Jodie English has resigned from CAJA because she is moving out of the borough. Anyone who would like to fill the vacant seat has to be a borough resident. Anyone interested should contact Pude at the borough building at (814) 398-2311. The person that council appoints would fill the remainder of English’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2026.
In other business, council continues to plan for the retirement of the borough’s two licensed water plant operators. During the meeting, council discussed the water plant operation and also what to do with the old Christmas light decorations.
Pude said she and Borough Foreman Ken Dine met with Mike Davidson of M. Davidson and Associates Inc. about who would operate the water treatment plant in the spring. The borough’s water department supervisor plans to retire in April, and council believes the borough’s other full-time water plant operator also would retire. Council is considering having an outside contractor operate the water treatment plant. M. Davidson and Associates Inc. oversees operation of the wastewater treatment plant. Pude said Davidson seemed interested in possibly operating the water treatment plant and said he would be open to any employees staying on as part time. Pude said she would discuss the request for proposals (RFP) process for water plant operators with the borough solicitor.
In other news, Pude said milling and paving of streets should begin Thursday. Notices have been sent to residents who will be affected by the work.
The borough has hired a male high school student for the remainder of the summer.
“He’s working out really well,” Pude said. “He’s eager to do everything we ask of him.”
The student has asked to participate in the cooperative work program, where a student goes to school part of the day and works with a company or business part of the day.
Pude will ask the school district about the student doing a co-op during the fall and spring, but not during winter because many times employees start to plow snow at 4 a.m. and leave work at noon.
The borough has received $26,209.51 in interest from GBU Financial on the borough’s investments for 2022-23. Pude deposited the funds into the general fund and then transferred them to the Capital Improvement Account.
Council also discussed what to do with the old Christmas light decorations.
“The new lights have been ordered and we need to make room for those,” Pude said.
Carl Achacki, president of the nonprofit CREATE, said more than $13,000 has been raised for new lights, which have been ordered at a cost of $11,500.
“Thirty-five new lights will be coming within weeks,” Archacki said.
Council decided to sell the old lights and put the money toward more lights for Marcy Park. Whoever buys the old lights will have to get their own brackets.
Pude said National Night Out on Aug. 1 went well. After expenses, about $600 was set aside for next year’s event, for a total of about $3,400 in the National Night Out account.
In another matter, Cambridge Springs Police Department reported 106 incidents for the month of July. Those included: criminal investigations, 15; traffic-related incidents, 54; miscellaneous calls for service, 65; and K-9 Unit deployments, four.
Prior to the council meeting, an appeals hearing was held for James Byers, owner of the Iron Horse. Council had determined the building should be demolished, and Byers appealed that decision. The appeals board did not make a decision. Another hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, with an architect present.
Council meets again Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.
