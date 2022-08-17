CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — With the closure of Raccoon Refuse, there will be no curbside pickup of garbage or recycling in Cambridge Springs until further notice.
The borough will be providing dumpsters where residents may take their household garbage. No large items, electronics or hazardous waste may be put in the dumpsters.
These dumpsters will be located at the Carnival Grounds on Snow Alley for use by borough residents only.
This arrangement will only be temporary until the borough is able to secure a contract for curbside pickup.
When the borough enters into a contract for curbside pickup, the borough will provide further information.
The information is also posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
