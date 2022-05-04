CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A sinkhole and a malfunctioning traffic signal were two items that Cambridge Springs Borough Council members discussed during council’s Monday night meeting.
During her report, borough Manager Sandy Pude told council there is a sinkhole on Poplar Street near Hick Alley, and it is located next to a manhole.
Borough crews thought the main sewer line possibly had collapsed, so someone from Don Green Sanitation checked the line with a camera.
“The line actually is in excellent condition,” Pude said.
The streets department plans to cut out the area where the sinkhole is located to try to find what caused it.
Hopefully, Pude said, it is just caused by a depression, or collapse of a surface layer.
In another matter, the traffic signal at Main and Church streets has been malfunctioning recently, causing the red light to flash four ways.
The signal is still under warranty, and representatives from the company that installed it are coming back to check it.
Crews believe the problem could possibly be caused from a lightning strike during a recent storm. Streets crews have been resetting the signal when it malfunctions.
In other matters, Councilwoman Jennifer Howell said an asphalt ramp at the large pavilion at the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds is washed out.
Also, the borough has hired a part-time employee to help with mowing.
Pude sent the family of the late Rudy Leopold a thank-you note for the monetary donation he left the borough from his estate for an updated playground.
Council also reviewed samples of two ordinances for short-terms rentals, such as an Airbnb, provided by the borough’s solicitor because council would like to enact its own ordinance for short-term rentals.
Councilwoman Delores Hale would like to have clarified how many people would be permitted to occupy a bedroom and the maximum number of day guests that would be allowed.
Council will ask the borough solicitor to discuss a checklist for criteria that is required for a short-term rental property.
“I’m glad we’re moving forward on that,” Hale said.