CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Funding for playground equipment and National Night Out were two items discussed by Cambridge Springs Borough Council during its Monday meeting.
During her report, Borough Manager Sandy Pude said she sent out surveys to learn if Cambridge Springs would qualify for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to help pay for new playground equipment at the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds off Snow Alley.
On June 9, Pude mailed 49 surveys to property owners on Poplar Street and McClellan Street (from North Main Street to Grant Street). The surveys are to determine if the properties are owned by those with low-to-moderate incomes. CDBG funding applies to low-to-moderate income areas.
If the area meets income requirements, the borough would apply next year for the funding.
As of Monday, 13 surveys had been returned.
In other matters, Pude said she and the police department are working on plans for National Night Out, which is set for Aug. 2 at the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds.
National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes camaraderie between police and community members to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, according to a National Night Out website.
The goal of the event is to build positive relationships between police officers and members of the public. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children.
Pude also reported the borough purchased a new mower attachment for the Ventrac, which is used to mow, brush hog and plow snow. The old mower attachment was purchased with the Ventrac in 2008. The old attachment, which constantly needs repaired, will be kept as a spare.
Police Chief Tad Acker reported for the police committee meeting, saying the police department needs to replace five bullet-proof vests, which cost $1,200 each. Acker applied for a grant through the Department of Justice to help pay for the vests. He usually receives the grant funds in August.
Council will not meet the first Monday of next month, which is July 4, but will meet again at 7 p.m. on July 18.
