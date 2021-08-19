CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Council is looking to fill a vacancy.
Cambridge Springs Borough Council, during its Monday meeting, accepted the resignation of Justin Gaines, who is leaving the area to attend seminary. His resignation, which members approved, was effective immediately.
Gaines was serving a four-year term. Council is looking for someone to fill the remainder of that term, which expires Dec. 31, 2023.
Council has 45 days from the date of resignation to appoint someone to the seven-member board.
Anyone interested must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of Cambridge Springs Borough for a minimum of one year, and a registered voter in the borough.
Letters of interest will be accepted until Aug. 31. The administration and finance committee will review the letters and make a recommendation at council’s Sept. 20 meeting.
Letters of interest may be dropped off at the borough building during normal business hours or mailed to Borough Manager Sandy Pude, 161 Carringer St., Cambridge Springs, PA 16403.
If the person appointed to the vacancy wants to retain that seat after it expires, he or she will be required to win his or her party’s nomination in the 2023 primary election, and then win in the November 2023 general election.