CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Borough Council heard about some options to possibly secure grant funds for upcoming projects. One project in particular council is focusing on is a new recreational park at the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds.
Zach Norwood, director of the Crawford County Planning Commission, spoke during council’s Monday night meeting about four specific programs that go through his office:
• Act 13. This is financed through Marcellus Shale. “This is used for environmental projects and at-risk bridge projects,” Norwood said. The borough received funding through Act 13 to assist with the Church Street Culvert Project.
• Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. This program is federally funded through Housing and Urban Development. It serves low-to-moderate areas and blight and slum areas and addresses emerging needs. It takes about two years from the time of application for the funding to be realized. Norwood said recreational park projects and streetscape projects could be eligible through CDBG funding.
• Rural Family and Workforce Transit Program. The Crawford County Planning Commission created this program through the CDBG program, with funding from the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), which provides public transportation services within Crawford and Venango counties. “This program provides low-cost transportation option for low-income families through ride shares,” Norwood said. “Passengers pay one dollar per direction for a ride from CATA.”
• American Rescue Plan Act. This pertains to federal dollars given to the borough. There are limited uses, but Norwood said it is the easiest way to fix roads and water systems and purchase new equipment. “Whatever they would spend tax dollars on, they can use the lost revenue to account for that, with some exceptions,” Norwood said.
Cambridge Springs Mayor Randy Gorske said he is appreciative of Norwood and has been communicating with him for about the past year.
“He gave us a good strategy to look at some grants out there,” Gorske said. “We need to have a firm idea of what we need the money for.
“We are trying to figure out how to apply to get the funding for the playground.”