CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A food truck, Christmas lights and façade improvements were topics of discussion during Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday meeting.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude told council that the owner of Happy Camper Snack Shack has asked permission to set up a food truck in the street on the west side of Marcy Park during the communitywide yard sales on June 17.
Council expressed concern because the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department usually sells sandwiches as a fundraiser on yard sale day.
Councilwoman Delores Hale said council should check with the fire department before they made a decision because the fire station is not far from Marcy Park.
“We have to ask the firemen if they would prefer not to have the competition,” she said.
Councilman Larry Morrow likes the idea of a food truck, but agrees with Hale.
“I would go with the Happy Camper if the firemen are not setting up,” he said. “If they are, then I’ll go with the fire department.”
Pude also told council that the 2022 audit has been completed and she emailed a copy to council members.
In another matter, Carl Archacki, president of the nonprofit CREATE, said the group has launched a campaign to purchase Christmas lights for the borough.
“CREATE is having a great fundraiser because we have new Christmas decorations coming to town,” he said.
The group is fundraising to purchase 35 lights at a cost of $300 each. The 4-by-4-foot shooting star lights are in Cambridge Springs school colors of blue and white.
Groups, families, individuals or businesses may adopt a decorative light for $300 each, or any amount will be accepted toward the total cost of $11,500. Funds have been donated for three lights.
All donations are tax-deductible. Donations may be made online at CREATE’s website at createcambridge.com, or cash and checks made out to CREATE may by dropped off or mailed to the borough building, 161 Carringer St., Cambridge Springs, PA 16403.
There will also be an informational display at the Fireman’s Carnival in July, and donations will be accepted at that time.
“I really want to make this the forefront between now and August,” Archacki said.
In other news, Archacki said three business owners are making façade improvements to their buildings on South Main Street. The owner of the Villa Restaurant and Lounge is upgrading the façade there; the owner of the Olde Thyme Café is renovating the building adjacent to the restaurant; and the owner of Laura’s Barber Shop owns three buildings at South Main and Wall streets and is making improvements.
Archacki said CREATE is holding a public meeting on May 9 at 6 p.m. at the borough building.
Hale said Cambridge Cares Day has been set for May 23. This is a day when Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School students work outside to help clean up and beautify the community.
