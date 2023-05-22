CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — When you walk into John Hotchkiss Barber Shop in Cambridge Springs, the first thing you might notice is that there’s a Western movie playing on a television high on a wall.
“We don’t watch the news in here,” said Hotchkiss, who owns the barber shop at the northeast corner of Church and Main streets, near the railroad tracks.
Actually, Hotchkiss is the news. He has owned the barber shop for more than half a century — 56 years, to be exact.
On a recent Saturday morning, Joshua Stout sits in one of the two barber chairs getting a haircut.
Stout, 33, said he’s been coming to Hotchkiss for a haircut since he was “a small child.”
“My dad had been bringing me here. I was about 7,” he said.
Stout, who is in the military, was living out of state and still tried to come to Cambridge Springs to have Hotchkiss cut his hair.
Stout serves in the Army National Guard. He served five years active duty and now is with the National Guard in Johnstown.
“I used to come once a week. Now I come every two to three weeks,” he said. “They do a great job.”
By “they,” he means Hotchkiss and his son-in-law, Dave Merritt, who is also a barber.
“I took him on when he got his license and made him a partner,” Hotchkiss said about Merritt.
Hotchkiss, who turned 83 in April, lives in Saegertown with his wife, the former Alverna Schlosser.
“My wife and I graduated from right here in Cambridge Springs,” he said.
In October, they will celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary. They have one daughter, Debra Merritt (Dave’s wife), and one grandson, Jonathan, who delivers mail out of the Meadville Post Office.
Hotchkiss graduated from Orra-Jean Barber School in Erie on June 23, 1959.
“That’s when I started cutting hair,” said Hotchkiss, who will celebrate 64 years as a barber. “I spent eight years in Edinboro, and then I moved down here.”
That was in 1967 when Bill Knight and Leo Lebanowski owned the barber shop in Cambridge Springs.
“I bought them out,” Hotchkiss said. “I paid $200 for the business.”
Also hanging on his wall are his two licenses from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania — one for a barber shop and one for a barber manager.
Hotchkiss said he’s stayed in the barber business so long because he enjoys it.
And he doesn’t need to tune into the television to get the local news. He hears it all right from the barber chairs.
“You find out everything that’s going on,” he said. “Some things you don’t need to know — everything in the neighborhood. You’d be surprised at the stories people tell.”
And then there are the children. Hotchkiss has a cupboard door covered with pictures of some of the children getting their first haircut from him.
He said they tell all.
“Little kids, you get them in a chair, and they will tell you all the family secrets,” he said.
When Hotchkiss celebrated his 40th anniversary as a barber, he charged $1 for a haircut.
“On my 40th year, I cut hair for the same prices as when I started out — $1 — just to celebrate,” he said.
In 1959, haircuts ranged in price from 75 cents to $1. Now, Hotchkiss charges $10 for a cut.
Even though he’s 83, Hotchkiss does not plan to retire any time soon. You can stop in for a cut, a trim, or just to chitchat Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
And Hotchkiss will welcome you to sit in one of his chairs.
“I just enjoy talking to people,” he said.
