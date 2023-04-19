CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Borough Council awarded contracts for milling and paving and seal coating during its Monday night meeting. The contracts were approved pending review by the borough solicitor.
Council awarded the paving contracts to Sonntag Excavating and Paving Inc. of Volant in the amount of $61,723.50. Sonntag submitted the lowest bids of three companies. Steele is the only street to be milled and paved. Gordon Alley and Victor Alley will have only paving.
Council awarded the contract for seal coating (tar and chipping) to Suit-Kote of Meadville in the amount of $20,897.80. Suit-Kote submitted the lowest bid of two companies. Streets to be seal coated are Lincoln Street; Beach Avenue, from Prospect Street to Thomas Street; Dale Avenue, from Venango Avenue to Canfield Street; and Ross Avenue, from Spring Street to Beach Avenue.
In other news, council approved having the borough solicitor update the short-term rental agreement concerning occupancy.
Council agreed not to permit political signs to be placed on borough property, such as at Marcy Park and along Grant Street near the ballfields.
“I think we should stay neutral,” Councilwoman Marci Dickson said.
“And if they’re not in town, they leave them there for sometimes a month,” Councilman Brian Harmon added.
Under reports, Councilwoman Jennifer Howell, liaison to the police committee, reported the police department was approved for a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Grant. Police Chief Tad Acker had applied for the grant to be used for body cameras. Howell said the equipment was being processed.
Howell also said the department is purchasing four cellphones. If officers use their personal cellphones to take photos or for other police business, the phones can be confiscated as evidence, leaving officers without their phones.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude reported she has completed the required report for the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. While reviewing the project for which the borough used the money, she made a list of all capital projects the borough did during 2021 and 2022. All of the ARPA funds were used for work at the Water Treatment Plant. Other projects were paid for with money from the Capital Improvement Fund, General Fund, Water Fund or Liquid Fuels Fund.
Pude also said she is applying for a Traffic Enforcement Grant and a Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Grant.
During public comment, Ken Hale said motorists are often ignoring or coming to a rolling stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Beach Avenue and Ross Avenue.
“It seems it is worse during shift changes at the prison,” Hale said. “There are kids (living) on both Ross Avenue and Beach Avenue.”
Pude said she will talk to Acker about monitoring the situation.
In another matter, the Cambridge Springs Police Department reported 120 incidents for March. Those included: criminal investigations, nine; traffic-related incidents, 42; ordinance violations, none; miscellaneous calls for service, 45; school resource officer-related incidents, 23; and K-9 Unit deployments, one.
Council meets again May 1 at 7 p.m.
