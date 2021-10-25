CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Betty Rhodes and her late husband, Lawrence, moved from Clarksburg, West Virginia, to Cambridge Springs in 1963 because Lawrence was employed by the Carnation Co. evaporated milk plant in the borough.
When Lawrence passed away, Betty remained in town. She had heard about the Gold Headed Cane.
“I heard about it when I first moved to Cambridge Springs, but never thought I’d ever live that long,” Betty said.
The Gold Headed Cane is presented to the oldest living citizen of the borough. That recipient’s name is engraved on the gold plate that wraps the top of the cane.
Betty, who was born July 31, 1927, is now 94 years old and the borough’s oldest resident. On Saturday, Cambridge Springs Mayor Randy Gorske presented her with the cane at her home in front of many friends, family and longtime neighbors.
“We are here today to pass this on to Betty Rhodes, our oldest citizen,” Gorske said.
Betty was honored to receive it.
“It’s a privilege to have this presented to me,” she said.
Betty and her husband had two children, a son, who has passed away, and a daughter, Trisha McClellan and her husband, Doug Ellis. Betty has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
When she first moved to town, Betty worked for two dentists, Drs. Hunangst and Haines, in Cambridge Springs for about 10 years. She later worked at Wesbury Hillside Home, a retirement facility in Meadville, from where she retired in 2013 at the age of 86. While at Hillside, she was the dietary manager. She set up menus and ordered food and supplies.
But she didn’t work only at Hillside Home.
“I was also working, at the same time, for Love INC (Love In the Name of Christ), a ministry of the churches,” Betty said. “I was working with the churches helping people.”
She did volunteer work for Love INC through her church, First Baptist of Cambridge Springs.
“Our pastor at the time, Rob Beardsley, asked me to check it out,” Betty said. “I attended their meeting and saw it was a good thing.”
Betty enjoyed working with Love INC and has enjoyed being involved in her church.
“It’s been a great life, living in Cambridge Springs and doing the things I’ve done for my church,” she said. “I also appreciate my neighbors and all their kindness.”
The Gold Headed Cane tradition began in 1927, when the cane was awarded to George Humes (1828-1928), who was 100 years old at the time.
The Cambridge Springs Enterprise newspaper gave credit for the idea of the cane to Ralph A. Barnette of Meadville. Will Rose, the Enterprise editor, was one of the originators; with the help of the newspaper, he raised initial funds for the purchase of the cane.
Betty Rhodes is the 40th recipient of the Gold Headed Cane.