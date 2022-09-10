CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Borough will once again have garbage pickup.
Cambridge Springs Borough Council, during a special meeting Thursday night, voted to approve a proposal from Tri-County Industries Inc. of Grove City for curbside garbage pickup.
The cost to residents will be $30 a month per household. There will be a 96-gallon limit. For now, residents will use bags or their own garbage cans.
“The start date will be Monday, Oct. 3,” Borough Manager Sandy Pude said.
Pude said more information will be forthcoming as soon as she irons out details with Tri-County Industries Inc.
Council approved pickup on a temporary month-to-month basis until council can enter into a permanent contract with Tri-County or another company.
Tri-County was one of two companies that submitted a proposal. Council approved Tri-County at a higher rate because council members think it is a more established company. The other company is a start-up company without any references, Pude said.
Borough residents have been taking their refuse to bins at the Carnival Grounds since the former trash collector, Raccoon Refuse, closed on Aug. 15. The borough has assumed the expense for the garbage collection.
Residents may continue to use the bins at the Carnival Grounds until a start date with Tri-County Industries Inc. is announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.