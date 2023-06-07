CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The borough has applied for a Traffic Safety Grant, it was announced at Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday meeting, during which members also discussed a dollar amount the borough should put toward a shed for Little Gridders.
During her report, Borough Manager Sandy Pude said an application for the Traffic Safety Grant has been submitted.
The amount of the grant request is $62,291.85. The grant would cover a three-year period starting in October and running until the end of September 2026.
Funds from the grant would go toward DUI (driving under the influence) enforcement, seat belts (Buckle Up program), aggressive driving, and pedestrian safety (crosswalks).
The borough has applied for and been awarded the grant since 2007. Pude said the borough should be notified by the end of July if the application has been approved.
In another matter, council members discussed a request from Little Gridders to help pay for a 12-by-24-foot shed that would be purchased from a local company. The quote that Little Gridders received was $10,000.
During the March 6 meeting, Carl Franz, representing Little Gridders, told council they would like to have a shed big enough for concessions, storage and an announcer’s stand.
Council uses money from the recreation fund to help Little Gridders and Little League (baseball and softball) with expenses.
The borough and Cambridge Township each contributed $5,000 to the fund, and another $5,000 was added from the sale of the former Youth Activities Building.
There is about $19,000 in the fund, and each of the three organizations receives about $2,000 a year.
Following discussion, council decided to stay within the $2,000 range.
“We’ll consider applying $2,000 toward it,” Councilwoman Delores Hale said. “I’m not for giving more than $2,000 toward a building.”
Councilman Larry Morrow said he would like to check with Cambridge Township officials to see what they are doing about the shed. Pude said she would check with township supervisors, who meet next week.
Also during her report, Pude said she read an article in the Borough News magazine about House Bill 451. The legislation would establish a Tax-Exempt Property Municipal Assistance Fund. The annual revenue-sharing program would help municipalities with high numbers of tax-exempt properties.
Cambridge Springs Borough has $15,449,776 in tax-exempt properties and $15,120,352 in taxable properties.
“We have more tax-exempt properties in the borough than we do taxable properties,” Pude said. “If this is passed, there is going to be some kind of assistance. It’s something to keep an eye on that might be beneficial to us.”
Pude said the liquid fuels audit for 2021 and 2022 would be done June 13.
It was reported that on May 26, someone struck a fire hydrant on South Main Street. There was not any significant damage, and the Streets Department was able to repair it. Cost for parts and labor totaled $1,200. Pude will submit the claim to the insurance company.
Council meets again June 19 at 7 p.m.
