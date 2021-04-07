CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Grants for two projects, a manhole cover and one-way alley, were discussed during Monday’s meeting of Cambridge Springs Borough Council.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude told council she has applied for a $100,000 grant to help with the Route 408 (Church Street) culvert project.
The grant application is through the Crawford County Act 13 At-Risk Bridge Program.
The estimated cost of the project is $203,000, and the grant requires a 50 percent match, which would be the borough’s share. The project involves a drainage facility at a culvert underneath the street. Although Route 408 is a state road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation requires the borough do the work because the project is within borough limits.
In another matter, Pude reported she has closed out the paperwork on the High Street/Pleasant Street water line replacement project. She applied for and received an $80,000 small water and sewer systems grant.
Pude also reported she has contacted Canadohta Security LLC to get an estimate on the cost of installing security cameras at the water plant. The money could come from the water fund. Pude would also like to get an estimate on installing security cameras at the borough’s two water towers.
In other business, council approved a resolution to appoint Councilman Justin Gaines to the Planning Commission. The term expires Dec. 31, 2024.
In other matters:
• A resident approached council about a manhole cover near his residence on Forest Street. When traffic goes by, the cover makes an annoying noise. The manhole is owned by the Cambridge Area Joint Authority. Pude will talk to the Streets Department employees to get a recommendation on how to fix the problem.
• Another resident said he would like council to do something about the rainwater that fills up in his yard on Glen Avenue. Council is going to install a storm drain. Councilwoman Delores Hale said the estimated cost from the borough’s engineer for that project is $31,220.
• Council had a request from a resident who would like Snow Alley to remain one way after the Main Street Bridge Replacement Project is complete. Hale believes council passed a temporary ordinance making Snow Alley one way. Council will make a decision when the bridge is finished.
• Council discussed updating the parking lot between the fire hall and the post office. The project could be done using millings left over from paving projects.
• Gaines suggested council allow wearing masks to council meetings to be optional because some people have trouble breathing with a mask on. Mayor Randy Gorske said Gov. Tom Wolf has not issued a release on wearing masks in public places. Council then agreed masks would still be required at the meetings.
• Hale said Beck’s Heating and Air Conditioning has taken over Scott’s Heating and Air Conditioning.
• Borough foreman John Dine has started making a list of streets for paving and tar-and-chipping.