CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Looks like the Church Street culvert project in Cambridge Springs will be a go, and the borough applied for several thousand dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Earlier this month, Cambridge Springs Borough Council awarded a contract for the culvert project to Ray Showman Jr. Excavating in the amount of $199, 252.21. During council’s Monday meeting, Borough Manager Sandy Pude said Showman has returned all necessary paperwork and the project could be scheduled.
Pude secured a $100,000 grant to help fund the project. She told council she would also like to use $50,000 of liquid fuels money. Council would take the remaining money from the general fund or capital improvement fund.
Pude also told council she has submitted paperwork for the American Rescue Plan Act funding. The act was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 11 to help with the recovery from economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing recession.
The borough would receive $279,152.78, with half coming this year and half in about 12 months.
The plan includes five categories on which to spend the money: support public health expenditures (vaccinations, testing for COVID-19); address negative economic impacts caused by public health emergency; replacing lost public sector revenue; provide premium pay for essential workers; and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Pude said residents would be invited to a meeting to share their ideas on how the money should be spent and hear the borough’s suggestions. Pude said during the pandemic, revenue from water bills was down as a result of schools and businesses being closed and fewer inmates at the state prison.
“We could use the money for water projects, such as the Glenn Avenue stormwater project, when we’re not spending money from the capital improvement or water funds,” Pude said.
In other news, council approved a resolution for a lighting agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for the Main Street Bridge lighting. The previous agreement had expired before the work has been completed within the department’s allotted time period, so a revised agreement is necessary.
In other business:
Pude reported there is $159,878.43 in the liquid fuels account. When the tar-and-chip, milling and paving projects are complete, there will be $109,425 in the account. If $50,000 is used for the Church Street culvert project, there would be enough, combined with 2022 liquid fuels money, for the borough’s usual projects.
Pude and the borough’s engineer, Tim Wells, discussed the Glenn Avenue storm sewer project and ideas for a new water tower to replace the one of Electric Drive. Councilwoman Delores Hale reported from the Public Works committee meeting that Water Department Supervisor Ken Dine has begun discussing the tower replacement. Quotes to rehab the current steel tank range from $310,000 for rehab to $902,242 to rehab and servicing the tank for 15 years. A new tank was quoted at $535,280.
Hale also reported that Dine received approval to work on the holding tank next to the water plant, which would likely begin in August.
Hale also reported the boiler system in the water plant is 20 to 22 years old and it is becoming difficult to find parts, so Dine is reviewing options to repair it or replace it.
The borough also received approval to put a screen on the water intake near French Creek because silt clogs the screen. The Department of Environmental Protection granted a permit and wants the borough to purchase a screen that would meet the American Water Works Association approval, rather than have the screen fabricated.
Hale reported from the Public Works committee that Borough Foreman John Dine said crews had been repairing the storm sewer that was rotting out on Brink Drive.
PennDOT will be installing new traffic lights at the intersection of Main and Church streets.
Street paving will begin on High Street and Pleasant Street; residents will be notified about no parking during paving.
Council meets again July 19. The July 5 meeting has been canceled due to the Fourth of July holiday.