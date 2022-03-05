CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — No injuries were reported when fire broke out in an apartment complex Friday morning, but the cause of the fire is being investigated.
Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 130 Wall St. at just after 10 a.m.
Fire Chief Kenny Zilhaver said the initial report said there was entrapment.
“Firefighters started looking for an entrapped person, but no one was found,” Zilhaver said.
Firefighters also found the fire was in the basement. The fire was contained to the basement area.
A cause was not immediately determined. The state police fire marshal and Cambridge Springs Police Department are conducting the investigation.
Zilhaver believes the building has six apartments. All occupants got out safely.
The building is still standing, but due to some circumstances, some of the occupants had to be relocated temporarily, Zilhaver said.
The American Red Cross was called to help.
Cambridge Springs firefighters were assisted by volunteer fire companies from Edinboro, Saegertown, Venango and Mill Village. West Mead 2 was also called for its rapid intervention team (RIT) for firefighters’ safety.
Cambridge Spring VFD was back in service at about 1:30 p.m.