CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Borough Council says there will be no new property taxes next year.
During Monday night’s meeting, council members unanimously adopted an ordinance for the final 2022 budget, which will keep millage at 15.5 mills.
The budget, which is balanced, shows expenditures and revenue at $851,169.
Council also approved an ordinance for levying the tax rate. Of the 15.5 mills, 13.5 mills are earmarked for general purposes, 1.5 mills are earmarked for street lighting and 0.5 mill is earmarked for capital reserve.
The budget also shows a 2.5 percent pay raise for borough employees.
Although property owners will not see a hike in their taxes, residents will see a slight increase in their water bill, starting Jan. 1.
Council also approved an ordinance showing a $1 increase in the base water rate. The base rate will jump from $11 to $12 per month for the first 1,000 gallons of usage and $6 for each additional thousand gallons.
The Water Fund budget for 2022 is also balanced, with expenditures and revenue at $485,180, which includes the rate increase.
The Cambridge Area Joint Authority, which was scheduled to meet Tuesday, was expected to raise sewer rates 75 cents — from $18.50 to $19.25 per thousand gallons of usage.
Borough residents will also see a 10-cent increase in their garbage bill, which will go to $13.40 a month.
Council approved the ordinances by a 6-0 vote. Voting were Randy Gorske, Delores Hale, Pat Mahon, Larry Morrow, Jennifer Howell and Marci Dickson. Brian Harmon was absent from the meeting.