CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Borough has scheduled its annual spring cleanup day for May 13.
The cleanup day will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carnival Grounds on Snow Alley for borough residents only.
Items that will not be accepted are tires, batteries, liquids, hazardous materials, televisions and items that contain Freon.
Cost is $5 a carload, $10 a truckload, and $25 for a trailer or dump truck load.
Also, the communitywide yard sales will be held on June 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
