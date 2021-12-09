CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Dogs are now off limits to Marcy Park in the borough.
Borough employee Chris French attended Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday night meeting and told members it was a mistake when they installed a “dog station,” which provided plastic bags and a garbage can for dog owners.
But it does not invite them to allow their dogs to do their business in the park, which is located on Main Street and maintained by the borough.
“As the person who mows (the park grass), the dog station is the worst thing you could have done,” French told council. “Now everybody thinks they can take their dog there.”
Councilwoman Delores Hale said, “Maybe we should pull the dog station and say no dogs allowed.”
Councilman Larry Morrow agreed, stating he would be in favor of no dogs in the park.
“By putting the dog station there, people think, ‘Oh, we can take our dogs down there,’” Morrow said.
“We can start with signs, and if we need an ordinance, we can do an ordinance,” Hale said.
The borough will remove the dog station and install signs stating no dogs are allowed in the park.
French also said it’s hard to replace lights in the Christmas decorations that are hung throughout the town because the decorations are old and the wiring is getting brittle.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude said snowflake decorations take only white lights, but would cost $13,000 for 33 of them. Council said the borough could purchase a few each year. No action was taken.
In other news, council approved MK Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning’s bid of $14,305.09 to replace the heating system at the Water Plant. MK Plumbing submitted the lowest of three bids.
Pude said that Don Green Sanitation has removed all the media in the filter at the Water Plant. Two additional companies were contacted to inspect the underdrains and will provide estimates. Engineers are reviewing quotes for installing a screen at the water intake.
Council also passed an ordinance for weight restrictions on borough bridges, specifically the Glen Avenue Bridge, which is becoming deficient. The weight restriction is 15 tons, which includes garbage trucks. Glen Avenue residents will place their garbage on South Main Street.
In another matter, Hale said Riverside Brewing donated $400 to the borough’s playground project. The money came from a recent fundraising event. Pude said the money has been placed in the recreation fund.