CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A handful of residents attended Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s meeting on Monday night to voice their opinion about the status of Snow Alley.
Council had designated the alley, which was formerly two ways, as one-way during construction of the Main Street Bridge replacement project. The traffic flow goes one way from Grant Street east to Main Street.
With the bridge expected to be completed this summer, council is deciding whether to leave the alley one way or return it to two ways.
Councilwoman and Deputy Mayor Delores Hale said several residents have asked to keep it one way; however, there would be issue with that. During plowing, the snow would be pushed toward Poplar Street. Also, the leaf sweeper hose is on the passenger side, so the leaves would only be swept on one side of the alley.
Resident Stacie Klemm said it is safer as one way.
“One way makes more sense,” she said. “One way had made it a safer road to live on.”
Resident Jason Campbell said he would like the alley two ways because his family goes to the school a lot (accessing Grant Street).
“It can go back to two ways and keep the stop sign (at Hicks Alley),” he said. “I do think the stop sign helps.”
Councilman Pat Mahon asked about changing the direction, but thinks it is better the way it is.
“We made it the way it is because of the heavy traffic on the bridge on Grant Street,” he said.
Councilman Brian Harmon, who lives on Poplar Street, said some of his neighbors asked about putting a stop sign at Gage Alley.
Hale said that would require an ordinance and a traffic study.
“Any time you change an ordinance, you have to do a study,” she said.
Hale said there would be an expense because council would have to get its solicitor to draft an ordinance, which would have to be advertised.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude said she heard from three people — two want the alley to be two way and one wants council to keep it one way.
Klemm said it’s too narrow for a two-way street, and she thinks a four-way stop (at Hicks and Gage alleys) would make it safer.
Resident Matt Ellis thinks the alley should remain one way.
“During the winter, people get stuck and go off the road moving over for people coming the other way,” he said.
Councilman and Mayor Randy Gorske said council began discussing the alley last month and would not take any action right away.
“We wanted to get input,” he said. “We don’t necessarily have to vote on it tonight.”
In other news from residents, Pastor Kevin Myers of First Church of God asked if the church could rent out spaces in its parking lot so out-of-towers could participate in the communitywide yard sales on June 26. Council agreed it would be OK.
Under new business, Cathy Slayton, of South Main Street, told council that issues she has been having with a neighbor concerning a right of way continue. She said issues include physical abuse to her, vehicle damage and encroachment.
Gorske said the right of way is on private property, but he would check with the police officers about the situation from their perspective.
Last month, council approved a subdivision at 123 Root Ave., but Crawford County Planning Commission had not OK'd it. Now that the county has approved it, council voted again to OK it. Councilwoman Jennifer Howell abstained from voting because she is purchasing the property.
During her operations report, Pude said the tar-and-chip and milling and paving information has gone out to bid. The bids will be opened on May 17, when council expects to award contracts for the work.
Pude also reported:
• The Glen Street stormwater project has gone out to bid.
• She talked to the borough’s engineering firm about a possible new water tank on Electric Drive. The engineer will get information together for a bid so council could apply for grant funding to replace the water tank. A glass-lined water tank would cost about $525,000.
• She sent a letter to Meadville Medical Center about the deteriorating sidewalk in front of the Cambridge Springs Health Center.
• She sent a letter to the former owners of Golden Living Center about recent break-ins. She included a list of general contractors for security systems and a list of landscapers.
• The owner of the Youth Activities Building would like to have a nonprofit take over the building or someone that would keep it for youth activities.
• The borough will receive a $100,000 grant to help fund the Church Street culvert project.
In another matter, council would like to award the Gold Headed Cane to the borough’s oldest resident. Ida Wright was to receive the cane, but she passed away before council could present it to her. Council is trying to locate the oldest resident and will wait another month before awarding the cane.