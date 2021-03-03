CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — On the afternoon of Jan. 30, the Cambridge Springs Police Department was dispatched for a female who was suffering from emotional distress. Patrolman Billy Rhoades responded to the call and was able to help the woman with her situation.
Police Chief Tad Acker said, for his actions that day, Rhoades deserved a certificate of commendation. The chief presented Rhoades with that commendation during Monday’s meeting of Cambridge Springs Borough Council.
Rhoades said he wasn’t alone in his efforts to help the woman. Pastor Kevin Myers of First Church of God also talked to the woman. Rhoades thanked Myers, who was at the council meeting.
“I truly believe it was a team effort,” Rhoades said.
In other business, council members said they would contact a resident who has requested council designate a handicapped parking spot in front of 135 Federal St. Members have observed the parking spot and said there does not appear to be an issue with other people parking there. They are not sure the spot needs a handicapped designation.
In other news, Borough Manager Sandy Pude reported:
• The borough has applied for a grant of $2,945.23 from the Pennsylvania Coalition of Oral Health. The money would go for possible fluoridation in the water.
• She contacted Raccoon Refuse about spring cleanup day, which would be May 1.
• The community-wide yard sale is scheduled for June 26.
• There is water leaking through the firehall roof.
• Crews recently fixed water breaks on McClellan Street and Venango Avenue.
Pude also reported the liquid fuels allocation this year is $64,821.72. “We have almost $160,00 in that account,” she said. Liquid fuels money is designated for road/street maintenance.
Myers and Councilwoman Delores Hale discussed an outdoor community worship service scheduled for July 25 at the carnival grounds pavilion. Hale said it was a good idea because people would be in town for the all-class school reunion on July 24. There is also a softball tournament at the carnival grounds fields on July 25.
Myers also said his church would like to do seven service projects from May through September as a way for the church to serve the community. He said the projects could be for residents, the community and organizations.
In addition to Hale, council members present were Mayor Randy Gorske, Larry Morrow, Justin Gaines, Brian Harmon and Jennifer Howell. Pat Mahon was absent.
Council meets again at 7 p.m. on March 15.