CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Borough Council is set to meet Monday at the municipal building.
According to Borough Manager Sandy Pude, the meeting will mainly focus on going over the draft version of the 2022 borough budget. Council members have received the draft ahead of the meeting, but Monday's meeting will be their first time discussing it publicly.
The borough's 2021 budget was set at $1.3 million in expenses and revenue, with $841,754 budgeted for the general fund and $497,830 in the water fund. There were no tax increases included in the financial plan.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. The municipal building is located at 161 Carringer St.