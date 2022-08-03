CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Borough Council tabled three agenda items during its meeting on Monday — and there could be a new business coming to the borough.
Council members voted to table two agreements that would allow for a school resource officer or officers (SROs) in PENNCREST School District.
Council and the district have been working on two agreements. One is the School Resource Officer Agreement, which would allow SROs to be employed by Cambridge Springs Police Department and work out of that department when not needed at the schools.
The School Resource Officer Interagency Agreement is a memorandum of understanding among the police department and the municipalities in which the district has buildings: Cambridge Springs Borough and Hayfield, Randolph and Steuben townships
The agreement concerns two SROs that would mostly serve Saegertown and Maplewood schools because Cambridge Springs police cover the Cambridge Springs buildings.
Council tabled the agreements because members received the final copies of the agreements just prior to the meeting and wanted time to review them. The documents include any changes concerning insurance.
PENNCREST School Board approved the agreements during the board’s June 23 meeting.
In another motion, council members tabled a proposed short-term rental ordinance also because they wanted time to review the updated document.
“We’re tweaking our proposal for an ordinance on short-term rentals, and we just got a copy from our solicitor to review,” Councilwoman Delores Hale said.
Council is looking to initiate rules and regulations for places like an Airbnb where people can stay for a short time, such as a weekend.
During her report, Borough Manager Sandy Pude said a public hearing for a zoning variance at the Youth Activities Building has been scheduled for Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. A prospective buyer is requesting a variance to operate a business in a residential zoning district. Notices will be sent to neighbors of the property in case they would like to attend the hearing and voice any concerns or support for the proposed business.
The building, at 330 McClelland St., no longer serves for youth activities and has sat vacant for several years. Council did not disclose the type of business that could open there.
Pude also prepared a letter of support on behalf of council for the Cambridge Springs Historical Society to be submitted with a grant application. The historical society is seeking a grant to help purchase archival quality storage pouches and boxes in which to keep photos and postcards.
In addition to Hale, council members who attended the meeting were Larry Morrow, Marci Dickson and Jeremy Ball. Randy Gorske, Jennifer Howell and Brian Harmon were absent.
