CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — School resource officers and grants for police departments were topics discussed by Cambridge Springs Borough Council members during their meeting on Monday.
Councilman Larry Morrow, who is the liaison to the police committee, attended a committee meeting May 3 with police Chief Tad Acker and borough Manager Sandy Pude.
Morrow said PENNCREST School District personnel have contacted the borough about possibly having two Cambridge Springs Police Department officers as school resource officers (SRO). One SRO would be for Maplewood schools and one would be for Saegertown and Cambridge Springs schools, mostly at Saegertown.
Morrow said the school district would pay for the officers’ salaries, benefits, vehicles and necessary equipment.
“If they’re going to hire them, they’re all going to be in school when school is going on,” he said. “The other times, we’ll get them, and with their salaries paid.”
The arrangement has not been officially approved.
In her report to council, Pude stated she and Acker met with Timothy Glasspool, superintendent of PENNCREST School District, to discuss applying for a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Technology Grant for school resource officers. Even though the officers have not been officially approved, Pude is going to apply for the grant because the application is due by June 1. The funds would cover 75 percent of the two officers’ salaries, and the school district would cover the remaining 25 percent. Pude said the exact amount of the grant application has not been determined.
In other business, council approved a grant application for the 2022-23 DUI/Aggressive Driving/Occupant Protection/Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Grant. The local amount is $21,750. That would be divided among five police departments: Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Conneaut Lake, Linesville and West Mead Township.
Also in her report, Pude said she had been notified that the underdrains for the filter at the water plant should be delivered next week, and the borough has almost all of the necessary parts for the water intake.
Pude also reported that she received one estimate for renovation work at the restrooms at the park off Snow Alley. Council agreed to get more estimates. The work includes installing additional toilets and sinks in the men’s and women’s restrooms.
In another matter, council agreed to increase its contribution to the Venango Volunteer Fire Department from $3,500 to $5,000.
During public comment, Rodney and Debbie Miller asked if council would agree to them possibly turning an empty lot into a parking lot before they get approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The lot is at the site of the former hardware store on Main Street. Vehicles would enter the lot next to Finney’s Chocolates and exit onto Main Street. Council does not oppose the idea of a parking lot in that space.
Councilwoman Delores Hale reminded council that Friday is Cambridge Cares Day, when high school students and advisers do community work such as clean up streets, yards and other areas.
