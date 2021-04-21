CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Spring cleanup, a water tank and Snow Alley were just a few of the topics discussed during Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s meeting on Monday.
During the Police Committee report, Councilman Larry Morrow said borough police will distribute flyers to some property owners notifying them of spring cleanup day. It will be held May 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the carnival grounds. Certain property owners will be cited if they do not clean up their property.
Morrow also said the committee discussed a possible revision to the junk vehicle ordinance.
He added that children are "getting into" the former Golden Living center on Canfield Street. Borough Manager Sandy Pude will send the property owners a letter about the situation.
Councilwoman Delores Hale reported the Public Works Committee discussed replacing the water tower on Electric Drive, behind Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association. The quotes to rehabilitate the current tower range from $310,000 to rehab the existing steel tank to $902,000 to rehab and service the tank for the next 15 years. Mid Atlantic sent a quote to install a new, glass-lined tank for $525,280.
“It sounds like it makes more sense to get a new tank rather than rehab the one we have,” Hale said.
Pude said the current tank is about 25 years old, and the borough does not plan to replace it immediately.
“If we go with a new one, we’ve got time to apply for grant funds,” she said.
Hale agreed that council should wait to see if the borough can secure grant funds.
Hale also reported the drainage project on Cummings Street and Glen Avenue will be put out to bid.
Following discussion in another matter, council will invite property owners in the Snow Alley area to come to a council meeting to discuss the designation of the alley, which was changed to one way during the Main Street Bridge project. Council discussed issues such as changing the one-way direction, putting it back to two way, snow plowing, leaf pickup and making a four-way stop at Hicks Alley.
“The bridge is going to be open in a couple of months,” Hale said. “I’d like to have a decision by then.”
In other business:
• Pude said she will deposit $5,000 from Cambridge Township into the recreation fund, bringing the total to $7,225.
• Under Land Use and General Safety, Councilman Pat Mahon reported the committee discussed upgrades to the kitchen and restrooms at Stein Field.
• Council approved purchasing an underground sprinkler system for $1,500 at the softball field at Stein Field. Cambridge Township had also approved installing the system.
• Council members voted 6-0 with one abstention to subdivide property at 123 Root Ave. Voting yes were Randy Gorske, Justin Gaines, Brian Harmon, Hale, Morrow and Mahon. Jennifer Howells abstained because she is purchasing the property, which runs into her current property. The Planning Commission had also approved the subdivision.
• Pude will contact Dan Klapthor to get an estimate on some sidewalk replacement.
• At the request of Harmon, council approved $250 for flowers for the wooden boxes in the downtown area.
• Council also discussed the future of the Youth Activities Building, which is not being used by any groups.