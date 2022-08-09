CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — All families living in the Cambridge Springs Elementary School attendance area are invited to attend the fifth annual Back-to-School Bash.
The event, sponsored by Cambridge Springs Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, will be held Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church, 257 Church St.
All activities and food are free.
Each student in pre-K through sixth grade who registers will receive a nylon drawstring backpack with school supplies inside it.
There will be games to play in order to win more school supplies and family activities to enjoy. Donna Howles, church secretary who is on the Back-to-School Bash committee, said there will be new games this year.
“A new element for this year is that we have a bubble machine,” she said. “It makes tons of bubbles, and the kids can actually play in the bubbles.”
There will be family train rides, a variety of bounce inflatables and an obstacle course. The Real Magic Steve will be there making balloons for children.
There also will be food and refreshments at no cost.
There will be prizes awarded for games. This year, gift cards and certificates to local businesses will be included with other prizes.
“This is our way of giving back to local businesses for supporting us over the past five years,” Howles said about the gift cards.
Grand prize drawings will be held at the end of the event. You must be present to win a grand prize.
