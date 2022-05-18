CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Customers of sewer service in Cambridge Springs Borough and Cambridge Township will soon see an increase in their monthly bills.
Cambridge Area Joint Authority (CAJA) members, during a special meeting Monday, voted unanimously to approve a resolution to adopt and establish user rates.
The resolution increases user rates starting June 1.
Rate will increase by $1.75 per thousand gallons, from $19.25 to $21.
Charlie Bauer, chairman of CAJA, said the new rates would raise the bill for the average user by about $8 to $9 a month.
CAJA member Delores Hale said the increase is “just to keep up with expenses.” Bauer said that, for a while during COVID-19 restrictions, usage was down — in large part because school was not in session for a while and new inmates were not accepted at the women’s prison, SCI Cambridge Springs.
In another motion, authority members voted to approve construction of a river bank for exposed piping at Jackson Run, between the two sewer plants. The exposed piping is caused by erosion.
In addition to Bauer and Hale, authority members are Paul Frazier, Jodie Ellis and Marci Dickson. Administrator Sandy Pude and Engineer Diane Altland were also present.
