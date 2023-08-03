In what could prove to be the beginning of a new trend, this week’s Thunder in the City — the Meadville event defined by the heart-pounding roar of the fossil-fuel-burning internal combustion engine — will feature its first-ever races for electric vehicles.
The barely audible hum of battery-powered autos will emerge from Diamond Park on Friday evening, but the competition isn’t as big a departure from Thunder in the City’s traditional theme as it may at first sound.
In fact, many of the competitors will be quite tiny: The electric vehicle (EV) races in question will feature Power Wheels and similar ride-on, battery-powered toy vehicles. Various heats will feature racers from 3 to 5 years old and 6 to 9 years old, but there will also be a category for those 18 and older who remain “kids at heart,” according to Tony Boca, who is heading up organizing for the event.
“If you can fit in it,” he explained, “you can race.”
Given the limited battery power of the kid-sized vehicles, the heat featuring fully grown drivers squeezed into or on top of the miniature Jeeps, dune buggies and all-terrain vehicles could be slow going. But before any potential Mario Andrettis get ideas — Boca said the event is strictly for stock cars: No vehicles with after-market upgrades will be permitted to compete.
“You can decorate it if you wish,” he said, “but no car batteries, no changed tires, or anything like that.”
The pint-sized autos will race down the western straightaway at Diamond Park with free registration beginning at 6 p.m. and competition beginning at 7:30, according to Boca. Participants must have a guardian with them to register — unless they are adults, in which case they can register for themselves. Youngsters will also need a helmet and must supply their own Power Wheel, of course.
The first-time event is part of what Christa Lundy described as the biggest Thunder in the City of the past decade. As executive director of the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, Lundy has had a first-row seat over the past 10 years and has seen the event evolve and make its return in scaled-back and more family-friendly versions over the past two years after criticism of the 2019 edition and a pandemic-related cancellation in 2020.
“We’ve added a lot more activities throughout the weekend,” Lundy said of the 2023 event. “Town is definitely going to be packed. We’re expecting a big crowd.”
In addition to the usual First Friday extended hours for many downtown shops, Lundy said multiple eateries will have an outdoor presence for both days of the event and more than a dozen food vendors are expected. They’ll join numerous other vendors that will line Chestnut Street between Diamond Park and Market Street and Park Avenue, which will be closed between Arch Street and Walnut Street beginning at about 1 p.m. Friday.
New elements of Thunder include a Jeep dice run that will benefit the Cans for Wishes charity and a Jeep car show offering a $500 top prize that will fill the Diamond on Saturday afternoon after the usual classic car show wraps up.
The much-loved dunking booth makes a return this year with notable local personalities available for submersion at Firehouse Tap & Grille, 875 Park Ave. For those who wish to work out their arms in a different way, another new event is the arm wrestling contest at Cross Home Care LLC, 908 Park Ave.
Along with the Power Wheels racing, the other big new event will be the Master the Mic talent show featuring local singers on the main stage near the intersection of Park and Chestnut from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
About 14 singers will compete on stage before three local celebrities serving as judges: opera singer Diane Kalinowski; Academy Theatre Artistic Director Julia Kemp; and Chris Seeley, a veteran of many local productions, both dramatic and musical.
Chalk Shop owner Georgette Bennett, who is coordinating the event, said the contestants have submitted music tracks and will sing live at the competition, with some playing guitar as well. More than just pride is on the line: The first-place finisher takes home $500; and second and third receive $250 and $100, respectively.
A good way to prepare for the Master the Mic event, according to Bennett, is by showing one’s colors at the Thunder Fun Run, an expanded version of the color run introduced last year — though “run” is more of an aspiration than a requirement, according to Bennett.
The event stretches down Market Street from Lang Motors, 821 Market St., to Arch Street and back. Along the length of the obstacle course-like event, participants will experience a variety of slime, foam, bubbles and colored powder encounters.
“It’s a messy type of event,” Bennett said of the fun run her shop is sponsoring. “We like to get messy here, so we figured we might as well make it messy outside, too.”
Registration for the fun run begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Lang Motors and will cost $18.50 plus credit card processing fees. Registrants will receive a T-shirt and sunglasses for use in the fun run, but supplies will be limited for those registering the day of the event. Participants should also bring some towels to protect their vehicle interiors afterward, according to organizers.
Between the combination of new and expanded activities and traditional elements such as live music performances throughout, the Thunder Bike Show and the veteran-led bike parade, Lundy said there are more than enough reasons to be excited.
“We’re just praying for nice weather,” she added.
Even in the event of inclement weather, event officials have a plan B.
“We will get wet,” Lundy said, “and still have a good time.”
You can go
Thunder in the City takes place Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 to 9 p.m. with events stretching from Diamond Park down Chestnut Street to Market Street and on Park Avenue from Arch Street to Walnut Street. Street closures will begin early Friday afternoon with Park between Arch and Walnut and Chestnut from the park to Market the first to be closed. Other closures will include the park and portions of North Main and South Main streets adjacent to the park. Closures will continue until late Saturday after the event concludes.
Schedule of Thunder in the City events
Friday
5 to 8 p.m.: First Friday downtown with sidewalk sales
5 to 9: Classic Car Cruise-In at Lang Motors
5 to 6: Music on stage — Edenlight
6 to 9: Thunder Power Wheels Grand Prix at Diamond Park
6:30 to 9: Music on stage — The Groove
9 to 11: Music at Firehouse Tap & Grille — Clever Norman
Saturday
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Classic Car Cruise-In around Diamond Park
8:30 a.m.: Registration for the Thunder Fun Run at Lang Motors
9 a.m.: Thunder Fun Run on Market Street
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Inflatable obstacle course in Diamond Park
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Cool 101.7 FM music from the Diamond Park gazebo
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Wood sculpture carvings by Adam Tate on Chestnut Street
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Vendors and food trucks on Chestnut Street and Park Avenue
10:30 a.m.: Tool City Jeep Jam Dice Run benefitting Can for Wishes
11a.m to 2 p.m.: RoboBOTS demonstration on Chestnut Street
Noon to 2 p.m.: Meadville Master the Mic on stage
Noon to 5 p.m.: Registration for Thunder Bike Show at Firehouse Tap & Grille
Noon to 6 p.m.: Dunking booth at Firehouse Tap & Grille
1:30 p.m.: Registration for arm wrestling tournament
2: Blessing of the bikes at Street Track ’n Trail
2 to 4: Arm wrestling tournament
2:15: Veteran-led bike parade leaves Street Track ‘n Trail
3: Announcement of Classic Car Show winners in Diamond Park
3 to 6: Thunder Poker Run registration at Street Track ‘n Trail
4: Pamela’s Bootkickers line dancing demonstration near stage
4 to 8: Thunder Jeep Show around Diamond Park
4:30 to 6:30: Music on stage — 50 Miles to Empty
6:30: Thunder Bike Show winners announced on stage
7 to 9: Music on stage — Juvenile Characteristics
9 to 11: Music at Firehouse Tap & Grille — Mayflower Hill
