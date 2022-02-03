MEADVILLE
‘Café Murder’ mystery
“Café Murder,” a mystery by Nathan Hartwick, premieres in Meadville next week.
Featuring Amber Potts directing, this is a hilarious “who done it” when sisters are out celebrating a birthday at their favorite restaurant, where anything can happen and this time it does.
Seating is limited. Tickets are $30.
On Feb. 11 and 12, the play and a three-course roast beef meal begin at 6 p.m. On Feb. 13, the show and meal begin at 2 p.m. Reservations and tickets are on sale now.
The performance will take place at the Active Aging Center of Meadville, 1034 Park Ave.
• Tickets: Call (814) 336-1792, extension 106.