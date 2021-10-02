The Crawford County Fair's 75th anniversary book is now available for purchase.
The 104-page book costs $25 and contains the initial history of the fair plus updates from the 50th anniversary book in 1995. It features stories of each fair department, pictures from the 50th and the 75th celebrations, photos from each department and other pictures from the last 25 years.
Copies are available at H&H Market Place in Saegertown; at the fair office at the fairgrounds Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. and on Oct. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.; and online at the fair board's website.