JAMESTOWN — A boating accident on Pymatuning Lake has claimed the life of a Butler County man.
The body of Bryon Schmidt, 55, of Slippery Rock, was recovered by scuba divers early this morning at the southern end of the lake, west of Jamestown.
Schmidt’s body was located about 30 feet from shore in about 8 to 12 feet of water off West Lake Road, Dan Bickel, Pymatuning State Park superintendent, told the Tribune.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene around 12:30 a.m.
Schmidt had been fishing alone from a boat when he apparently fell in the water somehow Saturday, Coroner Scott Schell told the Tribune.
Schmidt was fully clothed, but was not wearing a lifejacket, Schell said. He ruled Schmidt’s death accidental due to drowning.
No autopsy is planned.
Pick up a copy of Monday’s edition of The Meadville Tribune or check later with meadvilletribune.com for more details.