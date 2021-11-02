The Crawford County Board of Elections had no major problems reported at the county's 68 voting precincts Tuesday.
"I think today was busy, but uneventful — and that's the way we like it," Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the board, said Tuesday night.
Issues that cropped up were minor such as recalibrating a touch-screen-voting machine or adjusting a ballot printer.
“That’s why we have multiple (voting and printer) machines at the precincts,” Soff said.
Election officials did a public pre-canvass of mail-in and absentee ballots Tuesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville. The pre-canvass was the opening of only the outer envelopes of mail-in and absentee ballots.
Canvassing, the opening of the secrecy envelope containing the actual mail-in or absentee ballot, began at 8:30 p.m. and ran until 10:30. Canvassing resumes this morning at 9 in the Assembly Room and runs until 4:30 p.m. It will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until completed.
There were 4,833 mail-in and absentee ballots requested by registered voters in the county with more than 3,700 returned by midday Tuesday. Mail-in and absentee ballots had to be returned by 8 p.m. to be tallied in the election.
As of Tuesday night, mail-in ballots from 23 of the county's 68 precincts had been processed. Once mail-in ballots are processed, the absentee ballots will be processed.