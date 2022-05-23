It’s being called the “Great Resignation.” Millions of workers are quitting their jobs or leaving the workforce entirely amid the tightest labor market in decades.
A record 4.5 million Americans quit or changed jobs in March, according to the latest employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nationwide, there were at least 11.5 million job openings in March — the highest number ever recorded by the agency. The tightening labor market comes as businesses are struggling to fill open positions, with a record 1.9 jobs open for every unemployed worker.
Business leaders say the reasons behind the worker shortage is complicated, but has long-term implications in hard-hit industries like health care and early education.
Many suggest the dynamic is more of a churn in the labor force as the pool of available workers look for advancement and higher-paying jobs.
“There’s such a high demand for workers that there are tremendous opportunities out there,” said Chris Geehern, executive vice president of Associated Industries of Massachusetts, a pro-business group. “Companies are realizing that they can’t just put up an ad for a job and get dozens of applications from highly skilled workers.”
Many factors at play
One explanation for the labor shortage is that many baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, decided to retire during the pandemic and may never return to the workforce.
“The retirement curve has definitely gone up since the pandemic,” Geehern said. “Some of those folks might eventually come back to the labor force, but we don’t know.”
Many states also are heavily dependent on foreign workers, whose numbers dwindled amid global restrictions on travel. The number of foreign students declined by more than 34,000 between 2019 and 2020, according to state data, and there has also been a substantial decline in J1 and H1B visas for foreign workers.
Another reason behind the shortage is that there are less working-age people available to fill jobs in the wake of the pandemic’s deadly path.
Still, while some workers are permanently leaving the labor force, others are moving around between positions to get better pay, benefits and other hiring perks.
For employers, the hiring crunch means having to provide more incentives such as signing bonuses and competitive pay to attract new candidates.
“There is no questions that employers need folks,” Geehern said. “Everybody’s dying trying to find employees right now.”
Joe Bevilacqua, president of the Merrimack Valley (Massachusetts) Chamber of Commerce, said adding to the uncertainty in the labor market are lingering concerns about the pandemic.
“There’s been a change in attitude among many workers that they want to work remotely if they can, as opposed to working in an office building,” he said. “People are still concerned about going back into high-rise office buildings.”
He said some employers are looking at hybrid systems where workers split their time between working from home and the office to accommodate health concerns.
Re-training a priority
The issue of the changing labor force was highlighted in a recent Massachusetts report that delved into the myriad ways the public health crisis has upended how people work and commute.
The authors said changes in workplaces in coming years are projected to displace up to 400,000 employees in Massachusetts, who will need to be re-trained for careers in emerging high-technology sectors. Those efforts will require a massive collaboration between the state and private sectors, according to the report.
It makes recommendations on what the state government needs to do to help position workers across a broad spectrum of industries for the jobs of the future.
Gov. Charlie Baker released a “Future of Work” report in July that drew similar conclusions. It highlighted how the traditional economic centers of gravity are moving away from cities and the need to re-train hundreds of thousands of workers to fill jobs in growth industries such as health care and biotechnology.
Baker says the state is “well-positioned” to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic, but needs to “turbo charge” job training by providing more money to programs that match dislocated workers with high-demand occupations.
Data from the state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reveals there’s a mismatch between the skillsets of available workers and those needed for available jobs, which has added to the challenges in getting people back to work.
In March for example, the top occupations for which employers were seeking to hire were management, office and administrative support and health care practitioners.
By comparison, the top skillsets among the ranks of the unemployed and job seekers were leisure and hospitality, education and health services, trade, transportation and utilities, according to the agency.
The Baker administration plans to spend $200 million to develop a regional program to retrain unemployed and underemployed workers in the hardest-hit industries by the pandemic into new career pathways to meet the demands of employers. Funding for the initiative was provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The administration recently launched a “FutureSkills” campaign to address the mismatch and get displaced people back into the workforce.
“It’s hard enough getting job applicants to come through the doors these days, put finding those that are qualified to do the job is even more difficult,” said Chris Carlozzi, state director of Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. “With people leaving the labor force, for whatever reason, it’s making that problem even worse.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.