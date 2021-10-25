Across the nation, companies are finding it difficult to attract workers, with "help wanted" signs, promises of high pay and announcements of reduced hours seeming to be posted on just about every business.
According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of job openings on the last business day of August was 10.4 million, with a series-high quitting rate of 2.9 percent. Comparatively, the number of job openings in August 2020 and 2019 stood at 6.5 million and 7.1 million, respectively, with quitting rates of 2 percent and 2.3 percent.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Pennsylvania was 6.2 percent in September, according to preliminary data released Friday by the bureau. The rate was 0.2 percent lower than in August and 0.9 percent lower than September 2020.
The number of people employed in Pennsylvania, on the other hand, was up by 131,000 or 2.3 percent over the previous year, according to the bureau.
Within Crawford County, some businesses are certainly feeling the pain of finding workers. Others, however, have proved more resilient, able to hold on to their employees and avoid the troubles of searching through the hiring pool.
Kimberly Mumford, owner of Lakeside Stop N Go at Conneaut Lake, said she's been fortunate to keep the staff that she's had during the COVID-19 pandemic, though she "knows others have been having issues." Mumford said she hasn't had to make any major changes to keep her staff, with business going on as usual.
Comparatively, Mark Sippy, president of Highpoint Tool and Machine, said he's seen a decrease in the number of people looking for jobs. While the Hayfield Township business has faced trouble finding skilled machinist workers for longer than the pandemic, the disease made things even harder with collaborative efforts with organizations like the Crawford County Career and Technical Center being put on hold.
"It just makes it hard to grow," Sippy said. "Our customers are wanting things and I don't have the capacity to get it out the door because I can't find enough people."
Highpoint Tool has various openings in need of being filled, including mill and grind hands, positions in the sales and estimating field and in the quality department. Sippy also said he's in need of workers willing to learn the machining trade and work their way up in the business.
He highlighted some of the benefits and culture of the company, including flexible work schedules; fully paid health, vision and dental insurance; and its 401(k) plan with company match.
Tony Boca, account executive with Miller Brothers Staffing in Meadville, said his business has seen the most trouble getting candidates for entry-level and semi-skilled positions, while skilled labor has been more consistent over the past 18 months.
"The entry-level to mid-skilled level recruitment has been very taxing, not only for us at Miller Brothers Staffing, but I feel safe saying across the board," he said.
Boca has also noticed a change in how workers seeking jobs through Miller Brothers Staffing choose positions. Conversations often focus on what benefits employers offer and the company culture, with Boca calling it a "candidates' market."
With the demand for labor being so high, workers have more leeway in choosing which companies they want to work with.
"What benefits and what incentives are going to keep this person working at this location rather than come back and say 'Well, I get 50 cents more from this location, I'm just going to work there,'" he said.
While such candidates' markets have happened before with the ebb and flow of the economy, Boca said the most recent example has happened much more quickly than before. However, he believes as the various incentives offered during the pandemic begin to phase out, things may return to a more equal balance between workers and employers.
"I think in time, I would like to think it straightens itself out," he said.
Further, with the high demand in labor, Bocca said now is a "great time" for many workers in entry level and mid-skill positions to get their foot in the door, as often advancement can occur very quickly.
John O'Grady, owner of Al's Melons, said his business has been able to keep most of its employees, but has had to search out new ones to meet increased demand. Finding these new workers has proven difficult, especially with a drop in applications from high school and college students.
"It's been difficult for a year now, but it seems like lately it's becoming very difficult," O'Grady said.
O'Grady highlighted the his business's flexibility in terms of hours as a way to draw workers. Open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, he said he tries his best to accommodate workers who may only want to work mornings, afternoons, just weekends or other such requests.
"Can't always happen, but we do try to accommodate them," he said.
Meadville construction company Zehr Building LLC has been able to keep its staffing levels high, according to sales manager Adam Prenatt, but not without change. Prenatt said the company made various adjustments, including increasing workers' wages and adding benefits like a 401(k) matching program, quarterly bonuses and apprenticeship opportunities.
Prenatt said many companies "fear the labor shortage," but may not change in reaction to it, something which he said Zehr tried to avoid.
"We accept all challenges that come our way," Prenatt said. "We overcome, we adapt."
It isn't just private employers who have found themselves facing difficulties in finding employees. Jarrin Sperry, superintendent of Conneaut School District, has faced challenges in filling certain positions.
In particular, many schools in the county have had trouble with finding bus drivers and substitute teachers. While Sperry said Conneaut is currently holding its own in terms of drivers, schedule alterations had to be done earlier in the school year due to too many drivers being out and not enough replacements being available.
Meanwhile, Sperry said every other superintendent he talks with have voiced trouble in getting substitute teachers, with Conneaut being "right along with them."
"Even before the pandemic, we had days when we didn't have enough," Sperry said of substitutes, "but once the pandemic started, it was just expanding or expounding upon it."
Sperry said with many substitutes being retired teachers, several of them had a fear of potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19, contributing to the shortage.
In response to the difficulties, Conneaut School District raised how much it pays substitutes. It also has begun searching much farther when looking for job applicants, whereas the school district typically focused on the more local area.
"We've expanded our efforts," Sperry said. "It's not always fruitful, but we're certainly trying."
