The Meadville Independent Business Alliance is looking to help area men with their Christmas shopping in downtown Meadville tonight.
While they’re not buying the gifts, nine downtown businesses have extended hours as part of Men’s Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. They’ll offer up assistance, gift wrapping, snacks plus tastings from two area distilleries
Tonight’s event is a followup of sorts to MIBA’s popular Ladies Day Out held by downtown merchants the first Sunday of November.
“We are working hard to bring back a night dedicated for men and shopping,” said Christine Yamrick, owner of Chateau Christine and a member of the alliance.
Those participating merchants are Boho Swag Jewelry & Accessories, Chateau Christine, Cup n’ Spoon, French Creek Framing & Fine Art, The Green Shoppe, Tattered Corners New & Used Bookstore, The Niche, The Salty Spa and The Woolen Mill.
