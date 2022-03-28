VERNON TOWNSHIP — A literal busload of bus drivers attended the Crawford Central School Board meeting Monday in an effort to plead their case to board members.
Their proposal proved to be a hard sell: Stick with Meadville-based Hubbard Bus Service Inc., the company that has driven Meadville-area students to school for more than 40 years, despite the fact that doing so would cost the district an extra $5 million over the next five years.
For a district that balanced its budget last year by raising property taxes by 1.86 mills even as it received an unexpected $4.1 million in federal pandemic relief, the choice ultimately proved uncontroversial — at least among the board members who voted 7-1 in favor of awarding the transportation contract to GG&C Bus Company Inc. of Washington, Pennsylvania.
Ryan Pickering cast the lone dissenting vote, and Elyse Palmer was absent from the meeting.
Board member Kevin Merritt expressed sympathy for the bus drivers but called the difference in bids between GG&C and Hubbard “a major discrepancy.” GG&C bid $10 million for the contract. Krise Transportation of Punxsutawney bid $12.7 million and Hubbard bid just over $15 million.
“I’m hearing what you bus drivers are saying,” Merritt said to a conference room packed to capacity with approximately 45 audience members, perhaps half or more of them Hubbard employees. “You’ve worked with these kids. You’ve worked with these families — you know the families, you are part of our district. I understand that.
“But where,” he continued, “do we come up with $5 million-plus over the next five years?”
The argument made by five Hubbard bus drivers who addressed the board before the vote was an emotional one that stressed the positive relationships between drivers and students, the drivers’ extensive knowledge of the district, the family-like environment fostered by Hubbard, and the belief that pay would suffer under the contract that was eventually approved.
The drivers’ passion for their company particularly came through in an unexpected juxtaposition of arguments. Driver after driver applauded Hubbard owner Jeff McFadden and his commitment to his employees. But multiple drivers also described Hubbard drivers as among the lowest-paid in the area.
Despite their perception of being underpaid, the drivers remained committed to the company — so committed that driver Nathan Davison, who rallied drivers and other community members online in recent days to attend the meeting, handed Superintendent Tom Washington a petition of sorts just prior to the meeting’s start.
The list, he said, was a request from all of the company’s more than 40 drivers that Crawford Central not provide any contact information for the listed drivers to GG&C.
“We don’t want to work for them,” Davison said.
The district’s new bus company plans to hold two informational meetings for Hubbard drivers today at the Hampton Inn, 11446 Dawn Drive, in hopes of potentially hiring many of them, according to Trudy Skinner, regional vice president for GG&C and Landmark Student Transportation, the Canadian company that purchased GG&C in 2017.
“I’m hoping that they show up,” Skinner said shortly after the vote, “but I understand if they’re angry.”
The bus drivers addressing the board included Larry McKnight, who also serves as deputy mayor of Meadville. McKnight echoed the emphasis on safety that other drivers addressed and questioned whether GG&C could increase driver pay.
“I understand what you’re trying to do, but is it the right thing to do?” McKnight asked board members.
The position of the drivers was that clearly the contract that made the most economic sense for the district did not make economic sense for them. Just as clear was the reasoning behind their devotion to Hubbard in spite of their belief that the company’s wages were well below what they should be: They held the district, not the company, responsible for the low wages and they saw the $5 million difference between GG&C’s bid and Hubbard’s bid as the difference between increased driver wages and the status quo or worse.
The savings, they suggested, would come at their expense, but not only theirs. Eventually it would also cost GG&C and the district, several Hubbard employees said, predicting that drivers would be unwilling to work for the company at the likely pay levels.
Skinner said GG&C would be accommodating to Hubbard drivers interested in moving to the new transportation provider. Drivers’ seniority with Hubbard would be respected by GG&C and the pay offered by GG&C would not be lower than that offered by Hubbard, she said. Skinner declined to say exactly how much drivers would be paid and said she had seen similar passion from drivers in numerous districts during her nearly three decades in the industry.
“This is a big change for them,” she said, “so I think it’s just going to take time.”
In addition to driver information sessions planned for today, Skinner said the company has three locations under consideration for a depot in the district.
Like Skinner, board member Bryan Miller expressed appreciation for the drivers’ passion. Pointing out that Hubbard owner McFadden had several chances to negotiate an agreement with the district prior to the competitive bidding process, Miller also encouraged them to remain open minded regarding GG&C.
“I see no reason why this group couldn’t work for another company,” Miller said. “You guys have a great opportunity to work for another company and still remain being a family.”