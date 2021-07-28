With July coming to an end, there are only a few weeks left before the start of school. That time has bus companies across the state feeling nervous as they, like many other businesses, struggle to find a sufficient number of workers.
The Pennsylvania School Bus Association (PSBA) has announced a recruitment campaign known as You Behind the Wheel, aimed at raising awareness about the benefits of being a school bus driver and bringing more people into the profession.
Ryan Dellinger, executive director of the PSBA, said work on the campaign began in 2019, when the difficulty of hiring new bus drivers was first starting to get noticed. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the recruiting drive, which now seems more important than ever.
Dellinger said there are multiple challenges in hiring new drivers. As a result of the pandemic, for example, some drivers are now hesitant about the thought of surrounding themselves with a group of kids inside a bus.
However, a more longstanding issue is all of the requirements it takes for someone to become a bus driver.
"It really is an involved process, all of which is necessary to the safety of our kids," Dellinger said.
According to Denille Girardat Myers, PSBA's president, becoming a school bus driver requires a rather extensive training course, including six hours practice behind the wheel, 14 hours in a classroom, three skills tests and four computer tests, all spread out across a fairly lengthy period of time.
"It takes 12 weeks to hire a school bus driver, and that's something not a lot of people realize," she said.
While many school bus companies will pay for prospective drivers to take the courses, the applicants are often not prepared for such an extensive amount of training for a part-time job. Myers said applicants are typically retirees, stay-at-home parents or similar folks just looking for a way to supplement their income.
Myers said one of the skills tests involves spending 45 minutes working under the hood of a school bus, when typically drivers are not expected to act as mechanics for their own vehicles.
In addition to being the PSBA president, Myers is also a partner in the local bus driving company Girardat LP, which provides busing services to Crawford Central School District. She has also been feeling the difficulty in bringing in new drivers.
Myers said she typically needs between 60 to 75 employees on payroll to "feel comfortable" about operating. Right now, she's about six people short of that number.
While Girardat typically has around 42 to 45 vehicles active during the school year, Myers said the company needs extra drivers to act as substitutes for days other drivers can't fill in.
Without a full staff, many bus companies may find it difficult to fulfill their contracts with school districts without major alterations. Myers said the driver shortage could lead to changed bell schedules for schools or buses needing to perform "double runs," going on multiple bus routes to pick up kids, possibly for more than one school.
Officials with other local bus companies in the area reported very similar stories to Myers'. Rick Bridge, terminal manager at the Conneaut Lake location of AC School Services, said he's also found himself short of the around 90 drivers and bus aides he typically needs.
"Oh, I'd love to have at least five or six more," he said.
The Conneaut Lake AC School Services provides busing to Conneaut School District. Bridge said hiring of bus drivers seems to go in cycles, with periods of good years followed by periods of difficult years.
"It seems to cycle year to year, but last year was tough and this year has been tough," he said.
One challenge Bridge finds in hiring new drivers, besides the training requirements, is the various clearances a prospective driver needs to pass. These include criminal history and child abuse checks, all of which can add on more time to what it takes to hire someone.
Further, it takes finding someone with the right mindset to become a driver. The job can be more than just steering a wheel.
"It requires a very safe-minded individual, and a community oriented-type of person that's wanting to help, and that's what it's about," he said.
Economic factors can also play a role in the availability of drivers.
"It always seems to ebb and flow with the economy," Bridge said. "Who's looking for jobs? It's the right job for a stay-at-home parent."
Jeff McFadden, president and owner of Hubbard Bus Services Inc., said a comfortable level of drivers for him is 40, with his current numbers standing at around 35 to 36. Hubbard also provides busing to Crawford Central, mainly focusing on the Meadville area.
McFadden said he felt the licensing requirements and the unemployment stimulus are the main forces to blame in the difficulty in finding drivers.
In an attempt to combat that, the company has offered a $2,000 referral bonus to its existing drivers who convince someone else to join the company, hoping word of mouth will draw in employees.
McFadden also raised the pay on his drivers both this year and last year to stay competitive. He said his drivers on average make about $17.50 an hour for four hours a day of work.
"Unfortunately, you're limited by your economic conditions of how high you can raise pay," he said.
Hubbard has also parked buses in various locations around Meadville — including one at Crawford Central's Instructional Support Center — advertising for new drivers.
Without sufficient drivers, McFadden said he may have to utilize mechanics, office staff and even himself to go out and act as drivers. If numbers fall further than they are now, bus routes may get combined, potentially leading to longer rides.
Bridge gave similar grim portents of what could happen if sufficient drivers are not found.
"The kids have to go to school, so without enough drivers, the bus routes can be longer to make up for the lack of," he said, "and God forbid there would potentially be children who don't get to school on time."
The You Behind the Wheel campaign is hoped to turn things around for these and other bus companies. A main cornerstone of the campaign is a website called YouBehindTheWheel.com, a job portal site that educates prospective drivers about the licensing process and connects them with driver openings in their area.
Another main goal is telling people the benefits of becoming a driver. Dellinger called school bus drivers the "unsung heroes of the education system," and emphasized the impact they can have on children's lives.
"Depending on the situation the kid has at home, the school bus driver might be the first smiling face those kids see that day," he said.
Local bus officials expressed similar sentiments. Myers said being a driver is a rewarding experience and provide the safest form of transportation for students.
Bridge said a great part of the job is getting to watch as the next generation of a community grows up.
"I always say it will make you famous in a small town, because all of the parents will know you for the good reasons," he said.
McFadden emphasized the flexibility of the job. Bus drivers, after all, get time off in summer and around all major holidays, and may have the option to pick which days of the week they work.
"We're at a point where we'll work with anybody in any way we can to put them behind the wheel," he said.
For anyone interested in learning more about becoming a school bus driver, visit YouBehindTheWheel.com or call the PSBA at (717) 975-1951. Anyone wishing to join with a local company can contact AC School Services at (814) 382-1280; Girardat at (814) 425-3603; or Hubbard's Bus Services at (814) 336-2766.
