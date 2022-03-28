VERNON TOWNSHIP — A week after Crawford Central School Board’s meeting was filled to capacity by Mercer County taxpayers concerned about disparities in the district’s tax rates, a district school bus driver hopes to see another large crowd today.
Nathan Davison has spent much of the past week rallying his fellow employees at Hubbard Bus Service Inc. and others to join him in addressing board members regarding the five-year transportation contract that board members are scheduled to vote on.
Last week, Superintendent Tom Washington recommended the board approve a $10 million contract with GG&C Bus Company Inc. of Washington, Pennsylvania, the lowest of three companies to submit bids for the district’s transportation contract from 2022 to 2027. The GG&C bid was nearly $2.7 million lower than the bid from Krise Transportation of Punxsutawney and nearly $5 million lower than the bid from Meadville-based Hubbard. At least 15 companies were invited to participate in the bidding process, according to the district.
Despite the wide gap, Davison said he “most certainly” thinks the drivers can have an impact on the board’s decision.
“I think with the community’s support and the drivers’ support, the board needs to take it into consideration,” Davison said Sunday shortly before reporting for work at his other job as a certified nurse’s aide. “We’ve been doing their transportation since 1977, getting these kids to school safe and sound. We’re all local people, (the business is) locally owned. We love our small community. We want to continue to do transportation for the schools.”
This year marks the first time that Jeff McFadden, who has owned Hubbard since 1999, has gone through a bidding process for Crawford Central’s Meadville-area bus services. Previously contracts were negotiated directly with the district. McFadden said he believed the process dated back to the late 1970s when the district stopped providing its own transportation for Meadville schools.
In a phone interview Sunday about the impending vote, McFadden’s apparent resignation contrasted with Davison’s optimism.
“It’s a significant event, that’s for sure,” McFadden said regarding the likelihood that for the first time in nearly a half-century a new provider would be driving Meadville-area students.
Crawford Central accounted for “the bulk of” the company’s business, McFadden said. “I’ve got a couple of other things I’m looking at, but no definitive plans at this point.”
McFadden said he had no plans to sell the business.
The bid process undertaken by Crawford Central this year came after the district was one of 19 identified in a 2016 report from the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s Office paying in excess of state transportation reimbursements. The report included Crawford Central in a group of six districts “indicated no intention of competitively bidding transportation costs.” According to the audit, Crawford Central paid $4.1 million more than it was reimbursed by the state for the years 2008-09 to 2011-12.
Even when the district’s transportation expenses were found to be in compliance the following year, the Auditor General’s Office still encouraged the use of a competitive bidding process.
That didn’t happen right away, however. Hubbard’s most recent contract with the district expired in 2020 and was extended with consecutive one-year agreements. McFadden said he opted for a bidding process this year rather than accept another extension. Washington described a similar sequence of events at a recent board meeting.
While the auditor general’s report suggested that competitive bidding would save the district money, McFadden saw it as the only viable way to obtain the increase he needed to cover significantly higher costs for driver pay. Negotiations might net a small increase, he said, but there was no hope of negotiating the increase of 25 percent or more that he thought was necessary to attract enough drivers.
The difficulty of finding drivers has grown into a national issue over the course of the pandemic. Locally, a Hubbard bus was parked at Crawford Central’s Mercer Pike headquarters for months last summer with a banner draped down one said. “Drivers wanted,” the banner read.
McFadden compared shortage of bus drivers to the shortage of substitute teachers and noted that the Crawford Central board had approved significant pay raises for substitute teachers and support staff in October.
“They couldn’t get any (substitutes) — there’s not a supply of them,” McFadden said. “Bus drivers is the same thing. I cannot get any bus drivers.’
But while McFadden saw no hope of attracting enough labor without significantly increasing his expenditures, the auditor general’s 2016 advice to seek competitive bidding appears to have paid off for the district.
Six years after being put on notice and two years after the contract with Hubbard expired, the district’s first taste of competitive bidding for transportation produced a new five-year contract that essentially keeps transportation costs level with the current rate. The contract projects a cost of $1.9 million for 2022-23.
Not only is GG&C’s bid comparable to what the district is now paying Hubbard, but Assistant Business Manager Phyllis Lord told the board last week that the final cost could be even lower.
“This bid, as you see it right now, is for brand new buses across the board,” Lord said.
If the district opts for a mix of older and new buses or all old buses, the cost could dip even further, according to Lord.
“We actually could stand to save money with this new contract,” she said.
In addition to the new transportation contract, the board also will consider a new method for balancing taxes between portions of the district in Mercer and Crawford counties when it meets today at 5:30 p.m. in the Instructional Support Center, 11280 Mercer Pike. Audience members who wish to address the board should arrive a few minutes early to sign up on the public comment sheet.