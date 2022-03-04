Burning incense triggered a small fire inside the wall of a downtown home Wednesday night, according to Meadville Central Fire Department.
The 8:45 p.m. fire at the Stan McClure residence, 1129 Market St., was confined to part of one wall of a second-floor bedroom, Chief Patrick Wiley said Thursday.
The unlit end of the incense stick had been stuck into the wall to hold it in place, but it burned back and fell inside the wall, Wiley said. The incense then lit insulation material inside the wall on fire.
There were no injuries and fire damage was minimal, though firefighters had to tear apart a portion of the interior wall to make sure the fire was out, according to Wiley.
West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Department, Meadville Area Ambulance Service and Meadville Police Department and Auxiliary Police assisted at the scene.
Firefighters returned to quarters at 9:30 p.m.