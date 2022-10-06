PINE TOWNSHIP — Unknown persons broke two windows at a summer cottage on Maple Drive in Pine Township before entering the building through a third window, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Once inside, three BB guns were stolen as well as several fishing rods, two boxes of fishing tackle, an AM/FM radio and a hunting knife.
Someone then defecated on the floor of the cottage and fled the scene, police said.
The incident was discovered at 11:26 a.m. Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (814) 332-6911.
