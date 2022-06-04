The Meadville Bulldogs swept Our Lady of Sacred Heart 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-10) in a PIAA quarterfinal match on Saturday at Westminster College.
Meadville got off to a hot start against the WPIAL runner-up. The ‘Dogs opened with a 11-2 run and kept the momentum throughout the match.
Jackson Decker led the offense with 12 kills and Julian Jones had 10. Cameron Schleicher tallied seven kills and seven digs and Caden Mealy dished 25 assists.
Meadville will play Cochranton on Tuesday in a state semifinal match at a time and location to be announced.
See more in Monday’s Tribune.
