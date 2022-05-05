Ron Mattocks, vice president of client strategy and co-owner at Bull Moose Marketing, will speak at the Commonwealth’s Premier Revitalization Conference and 35th anniversary in Harrisburg.
In the presentation, called “Who Are We Really? Defining Your Destination’s Brand Identity,” Mattocks will use his experience in heritage tourism marketing to offer destination marketing organizations and economic development entities a practical approach to community branding.
“Branding for destinations is very complex but also extremely critical, especially now,” Mattocks said. “People are looking for the authentic experiences that rural locations offer, and to stand out, rural destinations need a clear brand that conveys what makes them special.”
Mattocks further explained how destinations with strong brand identities typically see a correlation with increased economic development activity. “People often miss how tourism can impact the overall quality of life of an area,” he said.
The conference, running from June 26-29, will highlight innovative approaches to community revitalization throughout Pennsylvania and host over 200 attendees and feature over 40 educational and mobile workshops. Other presentations include topics on community revitalization, nature-based placemaking, transportation, downtown enhancement, fostering community partnerships and more.