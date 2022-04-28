Bull Moose Marketing recently announced the addition of Christi Hille to its marketing accounts management team.
Hille joined the team as an account manager and will use her expertise to advise clients on effective marketing strategies and tactics to help them achieve their goals, the Meadville-based company said.
Hille brings over 10 years of hands-on marketing experience in creative and brand development, social media and content strategy gained working with the technology, retail and consumer packaged goods industries and social impact organizations.
Hille graduated from Purdue University at Fort Wayne with bachelor of arts degrees in communication and English writing. She also serves as a co-chair of the Hobnobben Film Festival in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and on the board and committee of several other arts nonprofits in her spare time.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have someone of Christi’s caliber as part of the team,” said Ron Mattocks, vice president of client strategy and co-owner of Bull Moose Marketing. “Given her past experience she’s been able to have an impact on our clients almost from day one.”