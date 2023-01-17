How can a community rebuild the social fabric that bolsters a sense of common purpose in a society that is coming apart at the seams?, Tom Washington asked.
“Start with ourselves,” he told the crowd of more than 200 at Monday’s community celebration dinner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday at Allegheny College.
Washington, the superintendent of Crawford Central School District, was the keynote speaker at the dinner honoring the late Dr. King, one of the famed leaders of the American civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s.
King’s vision was creation of “the beloved community” where all peoples unite and build a sense of community together, Washington said. “The beloved community” would be one in which everyone is cared for absent of poverty, hunger and hate, he noted.
Reconciliation was the ultimate aim of King’s after equal rights were available to all, according to Washington.
King had said “the ultimate end of violence is to defeat the opponent. The ultimate end of non-violence is to win friendship of the opponent,” Washington said.
To build a beloved community, Washington stressed it begins with each individual.
People must get connected with each other in person, he said. When you connect with someone, you need to listen deeply to them.
Quoting the late Fred Rogers, the famed children’s television show host and author, Washington said, “Listening is the most important thing we can do for one another.
“Deep listening is rooted in compassion, not criticism,” he said. “It ensures people feel acknowledged valued, seen and heard.”
Just as important, though, is speaking with a tone of grace to someone, according to Washington.
“The toss is more important that the catch,” he said, referring to the tone of voice used when conversing with someone. “It’s what you say and how you say it. Don’t be so right you’re rude. Nobody hears what you have to say when you’re rude.”
Building a sense of community means not putting labels on others, either, because of unintended consequences.
“If you call somebody dumb, you don’t expect them to be smart,” Washington said. “The unintended consequences of labeling somebody is you don’t give them a chance.”
In having a conversation with someone, one cannot be a preacher, prosecutor or politician.
One should be curious about who the person is, according to Washington.
“You cannot be curious and judgmental at the same time,” he said. “Remain open because you don’t know how people got to their station in life. The only way to help them along is to understand how they got there and you can be helpful on the journey.”
Washington challenged the audience to get to know someone they don’t know as the way to start to build a beloved community.
“Get to know someone over coffee, dinner,” he sad. “Do something to have conversation with someone else with a different point of view.”
