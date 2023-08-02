Inspections to close downtown streets
Inspection of facade elements on two Arch Street buildings between Market and Water streets will cause temporary street closures beginning early today, according to city officials.
Arch between Market and Water will be closed to traffic, and on-street parallel parking spaces on Arch near the U.S. Postal Office will be inaccessible, according to Zoning Officer Gary Johnson. Market will also be closed between Arch and the entrance to the Mill Run parking lot about a half-block north.
The intersection of Market and Arch will remain partially open to the south and east and the off-street Postal Service parking lot will remain accessible from Market, Johnson said.
The closures will coincide with an inspection of the exteriors of two Kinetic by Windstream buildings located on the block. A large panel of thick slate cladding fell from the building at 227-229 Arch St. in late June. No one was injured in the incident and sidewalks adjacent to the buildings have been closed to pedestrians since soon afterward.
“We’re in the process of getting it fixed and are seeking contractors,” a Kinetic sales manager said last week.
The company has been formally notified of the need to have the buildings’ exteriors inspected and repaired, according to Chief Pat Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department.
