Tevis D. Bryant has been appointed vice president for student life and dean of students at Allegheny College.
Bryant joined Allegheny in September in the role of assistant dean for institutional diversity, working to advance ongoing development for all personnel centered on diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice. Since January, he also had served as the college’s acting vice president for student life and dean of students.
In his new role, Bryant is the chief student affairs officer responsible for key aspects of holistic student success and the student experience. He leads the Division of Student Life, which includes Community Standards and Wellness, the Counseling and Personal Development Center, the Dean of Students Office, Public Safety, Residence Life and Student Leadership and Engagement. He also collaborates closely with colleagues in offices across campus, including the Provost and Dean of the College, the Maytum Center for Student Success, and Economic, Civic & Community Engagement.
“Tevis Bryant made an immediate, positive impact when he joined the Allegheny College community, demonstrating a spirit of innovation, partnership and care,” said Allegheny President Hilary L. Link. “We are thrilled that he has taken on this important role leading the college’s Division of Student Life, and we are looking forward to the collaborative planning and work he will continue to do to strengthen the student experience further.”
Before joining Allegheny, Bryant served as director of student life at Plymouth State University. He oversaw a wide range of areas related to the student experience.
“I am honored to take on this role, and I am very excited to integrate my previous work from diversity and inclusion into student life,” Bryant said. “President Link’s strategic priorities of holistic student success and inclusive excellence integrate nicely with my vision for reimagining what student life and engagement is and looks like at Allegheny. As I continue in this work, I plan to increase the volume of co-curricular services we offer to students through a lens of access and equity. I really want students to receive communication from student life and become instantly excited.”
Bryant holds a doctor of education in educational leadership from Rowan University, a master of education in student affairs/college counseling from Monmouth University, and a bachelor of arts in communication studies and dance from Rowan.