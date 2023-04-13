Timothy Brown of Cambridge Springs has announced he is seeking reelection to PENNCREST School Board.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
A lifelong resident of the Cambridge Springs community, Brown is an alumnus of Cambridge Springs High School. The three daughters that he and his wife raised all are graduates of Cambridge Springs High School as well.
Brown said his goal for PENNCREST is to get back to being the best school district around.
“We must start with a board that works with all nine members and not a select group that only does as one member dictates,” Brown said in announcing his candidacy. “We must concentrate on the quality of education that our students are receiving and what do the educators need to continue to have each student succeed.”
Brown said the board needs members who are fiscally responsible and use each tax dollar to benefit the students.
“They also need to be continually thinking about the future, what are the needs of the district, and how will we meet the needs of all,” Brown said.
The board needs to communicate, be coherent, have open discussions that bring forth issues and potential solutions to try to avoid problems, according to Brown.
“We have to be able to adapt and move our students, teachers and community forward so we again can say PENNCREST is the best district around,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.